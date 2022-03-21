Installing more overhead wires on Stadium Way and Commerce Street this week – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

This week crews will install the remaining overhead wires on Stadium Way from Division Ave. to I-705 and overhead wires on Commerce St. from I-705 to the Theater District Station. Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705, and a lane may close on Commerce St. from I-705 to the Theater District Station. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and parking will not be available near this work. During this time, please follow the detours on St. Helens, Tacoma Ave., and Broadway – thank you.

To complete the curb and gutter work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St., crews will pave across S. 9th St. on the west side of MLK Jr. Way this week. Then, the contractor will start installing crosswalks on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. Crews may start working on the S. 13th St. crosswalk first (perhaps on March 23), and then would install all three crosswalks at the same time (perhaps working on all three crosswalks late this week). This crosswalk work will last about two weeks. During this time, S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. will be closed west of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block to the alley. Two-way traffic will be maintained on MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. In addition, crews will start street improvements on S. 8th St., and S. 8th St. will be closed in both directions from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. for about a month and a half

Crews are installing curb and gutter at the corners of 5th Street and the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St. In addition, crews are installing the remaining sewer pipes on 6th Avenue west of MLK Jr. Way. Two-way traffic is maintained on 6th Ave.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station, roadway on MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St., signals at the Stadium Way/I-705 intersection, and curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. The contractor will activate the signals at Broadway/N. 1st St. on Thursday, March 24. MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. – please follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will pull underground fiber along the existing Tacoma Link route on the weekends at night, resulting in traffic restrictions near manholes. In addition, MLK Jr. Way may experience “rolling closures” as we inspect the work along the route.

Looking ahead, crews plan to start the street improvements on N. 2nd St. in late March/early April. Over the coming weeks, the contractor will trim trees if branches are close to the overhead wires.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 10th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 13th Street

When

Week of March 21

Where