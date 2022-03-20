U.P. to Launch Dog Walker Watch – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

University Place dog walkers are invited to take part in a special training and awareness opportunity on a new public safety initiative being launched across the city.

The public is invited to join U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo and Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator, in the City Council Chambers on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. to learn more about Dog Walker Watch. This program, sponsored by the same group that launched National Night Out, aims to put the eyes and ears of dog walkers to use in spotting and reporting suspicious behavior in their communities.

According to the American Pet Products Association, there are more than 75 million dog owners across the nation. Imagine the potential of putting just a tiny fraction of those—U.P. dog owners—to work by enlisting their help in preventing crime before it happens. Given that 95 percent of arrests are the direct result of a citizen’s call, this is an opportunity for dog walkers to partner with UPPD and help make our city safer and stronger.

Please make plans to attend the meeting on April 20 and learn what to look for and when to call the police. These are invaluable skills for every setting, since increasing your level of awareness protects you everywhere you go. Register for the class by submitting your name and phone number to uppublicsafety@cityofup.com.