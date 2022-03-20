 Schuster Parkway to Pacific Avenue Exit Closure Scheduled March 21 – 22 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Schuster Parkway to Pacific Avenue Exit Closure Scheduled March 21 – 22

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department will be closing the Schuster Parkway to Pacific Avenue exit for tree removal on Monday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 22, from 9 AM to 4 PM each day. The closure is for southbound traffic entering downtown Tacoma. Detours will be in place, and the I-705 exit will still be open to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Aris Efting, aefting@cityoftacoma.org (253) 208-2428.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.