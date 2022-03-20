Schuster Parkway to Pacific Avenue Exit Closure Scheduled March 21 – 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department will be closing the Schuster Parkway to Pacific Avenue exit for tree removal on Monday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 22, from 9 AM to 4 PM each day. The closure is for southbound traffic entering downtown Tacoma. Detours will be in place, and the I-705 exit will still be open to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Aris Efting, aefting@cityoftacoma.org (253) 208-2428.