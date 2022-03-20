Qualify for Honors, Awards and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Looking ahead for some and a reminder to others.

Building Foundations For Success.

We believe Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It has been

known to have tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, productivity, incomes,

economic growth and employability. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity. When mailed in Washington State local and national awards are listed, Online all resources listed.

The requests for assistance are coming from all corners and we are working hard to find and deliver resources and success. As the services provided to school aged persons have increased, we are now hearing from individuals we were able to assist decades ago.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely.

EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – DEADLINE: MAY 01, 2022 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Details: www.projectparadigm.org

BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). WEBSITE OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS April 1, 2022 Link: breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

COLLEGE & CAREER COMPASS is an online tool used as part of a statewide public initiative to help adults return to school and finish their education. The Washington Student Achievement Council maintains this tool and collaborates with campuses across the state that offer state financial aid and are ready to serve adult learners. Link: compass.wsac.wa.gov/

WASHINTON COLLEGE BOUND – 8TH GRADE STUDENTS QUALIFY – it’s an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who enroll in middle school. Link: wsac.wa.gov/college-bound

Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, & financial aid opportunities.

Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, and locations. Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

RAISE.ME – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade… Link: www.raise.me/

The Hometown Nine is a five-year commitment to nine incoming eighth-graders in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The program provides financial, academic, professional, and social support to

encourage success in their athletic careers and educational journeys. Mariners Care, the official nonprofit foundation of the Seattle Mariners, underwrites the playing fees for elite baseball and softball training, offering

Hometown Nine Fellows equitable access to competitive play.

In conjunction with athletic support, each Fellow is paired with a Mariners player and Mariners Front Office staff who serve as mentors. They meet quarterly to provide academic and professional guidance. As the Hometown Nine Fellows near high school graduation, they will participate in events tailored to future academic pursuits, including college admissions prep, essay writing support, and more. Link: www.mlb.com/mariners/community/on-base/hometown-nine

Internal Revenue Tax Code – Up to $10,000 or more – it will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Link: www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

How do I increase the value of an education credit?

You may be able to increase the combined value of an education credit and certain educational assistance if the student includes some or all of the educational assistance in income in the year it is received. For details, see Adjustments to Qualified Education Expenses in chapters 2 and 3. . Refunds.

Publication 970 (2020), Tax Benefits for Education – Link: www.irs.gov/publications/p970

The WASHINGTON OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP Baccalaureate Scholarship – The Baccalaureate Scholarship provides up to $22,500 in financial aid support and access to career-launching support services for students pursuing high-demand STEM and health care majors. This scholarship can be used to cover tuition, fees and other indirect costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more. Funding can be used for any eligible STEM or health care degree at any eligible public or private college or university in Washington state. Link: www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/baccalaureate/

The Career and Technical Scholarship (CTS) supports Washington students on their path to high-demand trade, STEM and health care occupations. To be eligible, Scholars must enroll in an approved program, such as welding, manufacturing or IT, at one of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Scholars are eligible to receive up to $1,500 each quarter for the duration of their associate degree, certificate or apprenticeship program. These scholarship funds are flexible and can be used to cover tuition, fees and other costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more. Link: www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/cts/

STATE CONTACTS – Contact the department of education, the higher education agency, special education agency and adult education agency in your state. Link: www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/state/index.html

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

COLLEGE SCORECARD – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. College Scorecard Find the college that’s the best fit for you! It is intended for consumers to compare the cost and value of higher education institutions in the United States. It displays data in five areas: cost, graduation rate, employment rate, average amount borrowed, and loan default rate. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM – Have a career path or location in mind? Enter them and we’ll help you find apprenticeship opportunities near you. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS – The University of Washington-Seattle offers scholarships that cover a wide range of academic pursuits, musical and athletic talents as well as community service and research activities. Our scholarship programs are highly competitive as we have more talented students than we have scholarship funds. The best source of scholarship information for incoming freshmen is your own high school guidance office. Link: www.washington.edu/financialaid/types-of-aid/scholarships/undergraduate-scholarships/

AAUW Seattle Scholarship for Women Enrolled in WA Public Colleges – 2022-2023 SCHOLARSHIP REQUIREMENTS – Scholarships are available to WA undergraduate women who demonstrate financial need and the ability to complete their degree. Full-time students who attended high school in King County and who are (A) accepted or enrolled at a WA public, 4-year college/university, OR (B) accepted into a B.A.S. program at a college in the Seattle Colleges District**, Green River Community College, or Highline Community College. Will have at least 90 college credits or are receiving an AA degree, before fall quarter 2022 – Financial need, as determined by college costs, financial support, dependents, and savings – Potential to complete a bachelor’s degree – Minimum GPA of 3.0 – U.S. citizen or permanent resident. – Link: aauw-seattle.org/what-we-do/college-scholarships

AISES Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Foundation Scholarship (2022-2023)

Administered by AISES for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Foundation (BNSF), this scholarship is made available to American Indian high school seniors with a 3.0 GPA or higher who reside in one of the 23 states serviced by the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Pacific Corporation and its affiliated companies: Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, or Iowa. Scholarship Amount $2,500 per academic year, up to 4 years. This award is for four years (for a maximum of 8 semesters) or until baccalaureate degree is obtained, whichever occurs first. Those awarded must maintain a 2.75 GPA their freshman and sophomore years and 3.0 GPA their junior and senior years to receive scholarships for all four years. Application Due: May 31, 2022, 10:59 PM (PDT); 11:59 PM (MDT); 12:59 AM (CDT); 1:59 AM (EDT) Link: www.aises.org/scholarships/bnsf-foundation-scholarship-2022-2023

Candlelighters For Children With Cancer Continuing Education Scholarship – Candlelighters For Children With Cancer Continuing Education Scholarship – Maximum Amount: $2,500 – Application Deadline: April 3, 2022 – We recognize that families who have faced childhood cancer can amass overwhelming debt in medical bills after years of treatment, follow up appointments, and on-going medical issues caused by treatment. Link: candlelightersoregon.org/assistance-for-families-facing-childhood-cancer/

2021-2022 COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Carson would have graduated from Fife High School in 2020 and had the ambition of attending college and playing in the MLB. Because of his goals and ambitions, we are proud to announce that we will be awarding six scholarships in Carson’s honor this 2021/2022 school year. We are seeking graduating seniors, as well as past CTS scholarship recipients, with a record of community involvement either in non-school sponsored activities and/or participation in extracurricular school activities. Fife High School Scholarship: One (1) $2,424 and (2) $1,024 scholarships are available for a senior attending high school at Fife HS. Washington State Scholarship: Two (2) $1,024 scholarships are available for seniors attending high school at any school located within Washington State. Continuing Education Scholarship: One (1) $1,024 scholarship is available for a student attending college or technical school who previously received a CTS scholarship. Applications are due April 30, 2022 Fife High School and Washington State Scholarship Application – Continuing Education Scholarship Application – Link: www.4evercts.com/scholarships

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation – The CBCF in partnership with CBC Spouses has awarded scholarships to talented and deserving students. Each year, we award more than 300 scholarships to students that demonstrate leadership ability through exemplary community service and academic talent. Our scholarship programs support current or upcoming college students across a variety of disciplines. Link: www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/

The Evergreen State College Scholarships – All scholarships accessible to eligible Evergreen students.

Link: www.evergreen.edu/scholarships/evergreen-scholarships

American Nuclear Society Scholarships – The Eastern Washington Section of the American Nuclear Society is committed to encouraging students to enter the field of nuclear science and technology and to advancing the careers of young nuclear professionals. This year we will be administering scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. Selected candidate(s) are eligible to receive a one-year scholarship of $2,000. Applicants must be high school seniors or existing college students planning a career in nuclear science, nuclear engineering, or a nuclear-related field. Applicants must be enrolled full-time in a four-year college or university in the U.S. Application packages can be submitted to ANS.EWS.member@gmail.com with subject line: “Scholarship Application – [Applicant name]” Deadline: 03/31/2022 – Link: www.anseasternwashington.org/scholarships.html

Gritman Scholarships – Foundation Scholarship – We take pride in supporting the dreams of future generations. As part of our commitment to the community, Gritman supports several scholarship awards, laying the foundation for future health care leaders in our region. Academic scholarships are available for both high school and college students studying in the health care field. For each of the scholarships listed below, paper applications are available upon request. Contact the Foundation office at 208-883-6231 or email gro.namtirg@noitadnuof – Scholarship application deadlines: 5 p.m. March 28, 2022 – Link: gritman.org/education/scholarships/

The 2022-2023 Scholarship Application is Now Open. Applications are welcome until April 15th, 2022.

INCIGHT has awarded more than 940 scholarships to students with disabilities pursuing higher education. These scholars are enrolled in Community College, University, Vocational School and Graduate Programs. Students who demonstrate outstanding service to their community and overcome personal obstacles are awarded scholarships from INCIGHT. These scholars spread the message of INCIGHT far and wide. After graduation and throughout their life INCIGHT scholars volunteer, support and participate in INCIGHT. Link: www.incight.org/scholarship#

The SAME Strategic Plan challenges SAME members and Posts to “lead efforts to inspire, encourage, and enable youth to pursue STEM careers; and help the technical capacity that our national needs to remain globally competitive.” The Society does this by cultivating a robust student membership. Student members represent the next generation of innovative STEM thinkers ready to take on society’s challenges. Through scholarships, SAME makes an investment in student members to keep them on a path to a STEM career.

SAME Posts collectively award more than $1.2 million annually for academic scholarships to student members. Posts looking to establish or grow your scholarship program can access the Scholarship Program Guidelines below. HOW TO FIND A SCHOLARSHIP – SAME Posts issue their scholarship applications directly or through the SAME Member Portal (see below). To find out if a Post near your home or school offers scholarship assistance, go to the Find-a-Post page. Click on the individual post and search their website for scholarship information OR log into your SAME Member Account and go directly to the online Scholarship forms. Deadline: 04/30/2022 – Link: www.same.org/scholarships

stuck-at-prom – Entry period March 30 – June 8! We’re giving away $20,000 in cash scholarships to high school students who make the best prom attire out of Duck® Brand duct tape. So, stock up on your favorite colors and prints now to create something that will wow our judges! Link:www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom

THE SUB POP LOSER SCHOLARSHIP 2022 – Sub Pop Records is extremely proud to announce the return (for our 16th year!) of the Sub Pop Loser Scholarship. Further details on the scholarship are below, and even further below is some clarification on what we mean with all this “Loser” business. Sub Pop Records is offering a grand total of $17,500 in college scholarship money to three eligible high school seniors. There are three scholarships—one for $7,500, and two for $5,000 each. As longtime, proud losers ourselves, we’re exceedingly happy to be able, in some small way, to help further the education of art-enthused misfits from the NW. Individuals from all cultures and communities are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be residents of Washington or Oregon and graduating seniors on the way to full-time enrollment at an accredited university or college. We are looking for applicants who are involved and/or interested in music and/or creative media and arts in some way. However, you do not need to be pursuing an education in the arts. To apply: you must submit an essay, one page or less, using any combination of the following questions as a guide (or write something completely your own, be inspired and creative!). Please list the school you are graduating from and the school you plan to attend in the fall at the top of your essay along with your contact information. Deadline: 03/24/2022 – Link: www.subpop.com/scholarship

SUPPORTING STUDENTS WHO INSPIRE – The Maxwell Foundation provides financial resources to student leaders from Washington state. – The Foundation offers financial aid of up to $5,000 per year for freshmen starting a four-year private college program during the academic year. Other requirements include completing the online application and composing a short essay. Scholarships also require that there must be financial need as determined by the standard FAFSA process. Newly awarded scholarships will be limited to entering freshmen. The scholarship is renewable each year for a total of up to $20,000 over a four-year period. The scholarship is designed to provide assistance to those who have shown ability, aptitude and a promise of useful citizenship and also have a financial need. Deadline: 04/30/2022 – Link: www.maxwell.org/home

The Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation of Washington – The Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation of Washington proudly awards numerous scholarships each year to undergraduate students in the State of Washington. The scholarship is purely merit-based to promote and foster dedicated students in their path to success. Scholarship Highlights – $3000 per year for each student* Must attend a NWCCU Baccalaureate accredited 4-year college or university in the State of Washington – Must be full-time student entering 3rd, 4th or 5th year of college** Maintain an accumulative 3.0 GPA – Must be State of Washington resident – Must be a US Citizen – Complete details on applying, eligibility requirements and award criteria can be found under the How to Apply section. Amount: $3,000 – Deadline: 03/31/2022 – Link: www.srsfwa.org/scholarships

THE JOHN LEPPING MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP – The John Lepping Memorial Scholarship is provided to adequate learners exploring to promote their education by visiting the university. The value of the grant is up to $5,000. At least four scholarships will be granted. To be qualified, learners must possess one or more disabilities, including, however, not restricted to physical limitations and mental conditions (autism, post-traumatic anxiety, etc.). Scholarship beneficiaries must present proof of disability with a note of approval by a physician and need be a US national living in New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania. Provided by: Lep Foundation for Youth Education – Eligibility: Students with disabilities – Amount: $5,000 – Deadline: May 01, 2022 – Link: www.lepfoundation.org/applications

Tukwila City of Opportunity Scholarship – The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to individuals enrolled for undergraduate study in community colleges, colleges, trade schools and universities. The City of Tukwila Scholarship Program principally targets two- and four-year academic programs; however, certificate/licensing programs are also eligible. Scholarship Awards: The City of Tukwila awards scholarships on the basis of a comprehensive process. Areas that are reviewed by the committee include but are not limited to the following: Academic Accomplishments, Community Service, References, Financial Need and Personal Essay. The City of Tukwila pays scholarship funds directly to the recipient’s school. Scholarships are awarded annually. City of Tukwila Scholarships are awarded without regard to race, color, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. Scholarships awarded are based upon the availability of funds and additional qualifying criteria. Award Components: Scholarship awards will range from $1,000 to $5,000 as determined by the City of Tukwila Selection Committee. DEADLINE for scholarship applications is March 31, 2022 – Link: www.tukwilawa.gov/wp-content/uploads/City-of-Opportunity-Scholarship-Application.pdf

THE WASHINGTON STATE LEGISLATURE CIVIC EDUCATION PROGRAMS – The Legislative Session is upon us offering several opportunities for students to obtain a closer look into the working of state government and a chance to learn about it or place their mark on those high ranking developments. The Washington State Legislature Civic Education can be you avenue for honors, awards and scholarships. Link: leg.wa.gov/civiced/Pages/default.aspx

COUGAR COMMITMENT PROGRAM – The Cougar Commitment Program is Washington State University’s commitment to making quality education accessible to Washington students from low- to middle-income families. Cougar Commitment – WSU has committed to covering tuition and mandatory fees for most Washington residents who could not otherwise afford to attend. Link: admission.wsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-awards/cougar-commitment/#

The Regents Scholars Program has two award levels: Distinguished Regents Scholar: Full tuition and mandatory fees for up to 18 credits per semester, for four years. Approximately 10 students will receive this award.

Regents Scholar: $4,000 per academic year for four years. All qualified nominees who complete the admission and scholarship application process by the deadline will receive this award. Students must enroll full-time at the WSU Pullman campus in fall semester 2022 to receive their Regents award. Distinguished Regents Scholar recipients are also unable to combine the WSU visitation award with their scholarship. Link: admission.wsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-awards/regents/

Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) – AMERICA’S LARGEST REGIONAL INTERSTATE TUITION SAVINGS PROGRAM – The Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) is an agreement among WICHE’s 16 member states and territories, through which 160+ participating public colleges and universities provide steep nonresident tuition savings for Western students. Through WUE, eligible students can choose from hundreds of undergraduate programs outside their home state and pay no more than 150 percent of that institution’s resident tuition rate. Since full nonresident college-tuition rates may exceed 300 percent of resident rates, WUE increases affordable higher-education choices for students, and minimizes the adverse impacts of student loan debt. Link: www.wiche.edu/tuition-savings/wue/

WWIN STAR SCHOLARS – Get the higher education you need to achieve your full potential. A WWIN Star Scholar is awarded up to $5,000 each academic year towards the Cost of Attendance. The Scholarship may be renewed each year up to $20,000 total over the course of your undergraduate education. Deadline: 11:59 pm PT on Saturday, April 9 2022 – Link: wwin.org/star-scholars/

George M. Burditt/Betsy B. Woodward/Denise C. Rooney Scholarships – Sponsor: Association of Food & Drug Officials – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: March 1, 2022 – extended to March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college juniors who have demonstrated a desire to serve in a career in research, regulatory work, quality control, or teaching in area related to some aspect of food, drugs, or consumer project safety. Applicant must have a 3.0 GPA. Link: www.afdo.org/grants/afdo-scholarship/

Foster G. McGraw Graduate Student Scholarship – Sponsor: American College of Healthcare Executives – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in their final year of full-time study in healthcare management graduate program – MHA, MPH, MBA in Healthcare Administration or similar – with a graduation date between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023. Link: www.ache.org/membership/student-resources/foster-g-mcgaw-graduate-student-scholarship

Foster Care to Success Scholarships – Sponsor: Foster Care to Success – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have been in public or private foster care for the 12 consecutive months leading up to and including their 18th birthday; or have been adopted or placed into legal guardianship after their 16th birthday; or have been orphaned for at least one year at the time of their 18th birthday and not subsequently adopted. Applicant must be under the age of 25 and have been accepted into or expect to be accepted into an accredited, Pell-eligible college for undergraduate study. Link: www.fc2success.org/our-programs/information-for-students/

Folds of Honor Scholarship – Sponsor: Folds of Honor – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to dependents of service members enrolled in grades Kindergarten – 12 and students enrolled in college. Funds may be used for approved/accredited private school tuition, IRS approved educational tutoring from an approved tutoring company, approved/accredited home school curriculum, required books, and required school uniforms. Link: foldsofhonor.org/scholarships/

Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Science Scholarship – Sponsor: Dr. Arthur A Kezian – Amount: $1,200 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will be attending a college or university in the Fall of 2022 and majoring in a science field. Applicant must be a resident of the United States or Canada. Applicant must submit an essay on why they deserve the scholarship and a 1-minute video introduction. Link: www.drkezian.com/science-scholarship/

disABLEDperson, Inc. National Scholarship Competition – Sponsor: disABLEDperson, Inc. – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Open to students with disabilities who are enrolled in a two or four-year college or university in the United States. must submit an essay on the person who has influenced their life the most outside of their family. Link: www.disabledperson.com/scholarships/33

Cobell Scholarship – Sponsor: Cobell Scholarship – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to any post-secondary (after high school) student who is an enrolled member of a U.S. Federally Recognized Tribe, and enrolled full-time in an accredited non-profit, public or private institution. Link: cobellscholar.org/

Blades of Green Scholarship – Sponsor: Blades of Green – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are studying environmental studies or related fields. Applicant must submit a letter of intent, recommendation, and transcript. Link: www.bladesofgreen.com/about-us/blades-green-scholarship-fund/

Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program – Sponsor: The National Children’s Cancer Society – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to childhood cancer survivors under the age of 25 and diagnosed before the age of 18 with a cancer or a high grade or anaplastic brain tumor. Applicant must be a citizen of the United States and accepted into a post-secondary school in the upcoming fall term. Link: thenccs.org/scholarship/

Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship – Sponsor: Automotive Aftermarket – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two or four-year college or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision repair, or heavy-duty program. Link: automotivescholarships.com/apply-online

ASDSO’s Scholarship Program – Sponsor: ASDSO’s Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens who will be enrolled full-time at the senior-level during the 2021-2022 school year in an accredited civil engineering program, or in a related field as determined by ASDSO. Applicant must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in hydraulics, hydrology or geotechnical disciplines, or in another discipline related to the design, construction and operation of dams. Link: damsafety.org/apply-scholarship

Albert W. Dent Graduate Student Scholarship – Sponsor: American College of Healthcare Executives – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to minority students enrolled in their final year of full-time study in a healthcare management graduate program (MHA, MPH, MBA in Healthcare Administration or similar) – with a graduation date between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023. Link: www.ache.org/membership/student-resources/albert-w-dent-graduate-student-scholarship

“You Like Me… You Really Like Me” Facebook Scholarship – Sponsor: Scholarships.com – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to all U.S. citizens who are either currently enrolled in high school and plan to attend a U.S. Department of Education accredited institution of higher education or are currently enrolled in a U.S. Department of Education accredited institution of higher learning. Applicant must “like” Scholarships.com on Facebook and post on their wall how Scholarships.com is helping with the scholarship search. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-com-scholarships/the-you-like-me-you-really-like-me-facebook-scholarship/

Fred Scheigert Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Council of Citizens with Low Vision International – Amount: $3,000 – Closing: March 29, 2022 – Description: Open to students enrolled full-time in undergraduate or graduate studies with at least a 3.2 GPA who have low vision. Link: cclvi.info/scheigert/

Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition – Sponsor: Aluminum Extruders Council – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 28, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to currently enrolled high school, college/university, technical school, and graduate school students who are studying design, engineering, architecture, or related fields. Applicant must enter their unique and original design that shows off their talent, ingenuity and creativity by designing components, systems, products, or product assemblies that feature aluminum extrusions. Link: www.aec.org/page/iaedc-index

4-H Youth In Action Awards – Sponsor: 4-H – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 28, 2022 – Description: Award is open to 4-H members/recent alums who are between the ages of 15 and 19 years of age. Link: 4-h.org/parents/4-h-youth-in-action-awards/

Women in Defense Scholarship – Sponsor: Women in Defense (WID) Horizons – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 27, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to females who are current undergraduate (at least junior level status) or graduate students and who demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career related to national security or defense. Preferred fields of study for the scholarship are security studies, military history, government relations, engineering, computer science, cyber security, physics, mathematics, business, law, international relations, political science, and economics. Link: www.womenindefense.net/wids…/apply-for-scholarship

Chin: Shui Kuen and Allen Chin Scholarship – Sponsor: Asian Pacific Fund – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 25, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current undergraduate college students who has done community advocacy and social justice work on behalf of Asian American, immigrant, gay and lesbian and/or other progressive causes. Applicant or parents must be current or former employee at an Asian-owned or Asian cuisine resident. Link: asianpacificfund.org/what-we-do/scholarships/apply-for-scholarship/

SAE Scholarships – Sponsor: Society of Automotive Engineers – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 21, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to incoming and current undergraduate and graduate students who are U.S. residents. Applicant must be pursuing an engineering or related science degree through an ABET accredited program. There are multiple scholarships available with specific GPA and/or test score requirements. Link: www.sae.org/participate/scholarships/

Goya Foods Culinary Arts Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Goya Foods – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 21, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming college freshman who will be majoring in Culinary Arts or Food Science. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident, or qualify for DACA. Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/goyaculinary/

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR THE 2022 COMPETITION – The Western Governors’ Foundation is proud to host the 2022 Celebrate the West regional art competition, which challenges high school students to create original works inspired by their state. The visual arts challenge is open to high school students in the 17 Western states and three U.S. territories whose Governors participate in the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association (WGA). To enter the competition, students must be enrolled in grades 9-12 and submit a digital copy of their entry via email, along with their entry form, to WGAart@westgov.org by April 30, 2022. State Winners will receive $200 and compete for First ($1,500), Second ($750), and Third Place ($500) Awards at the regional level. Governors may also offer students additional opportunities for recognition. They often meet with winners and finalists, as well as display winning entries in the state capitol or other public space.

State winners will be announced on or before May 7. Regional winners will be announced at the Western Governors’ Association’s annual meeting on July 26-28, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene Idaho. The Western Governors’ Foundation will also award one participating teacher its Chairman’s Award for Outstanding High School Art Teacher, which includes a prize of $300. Link: westgov.org/celebrat…/competition/2022-competition

Ready to learn more about Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges?

Link: www.sbctc.edu/our-colleges/explore-colleges/default.aspx

Whatever you’re interested in doing — whether transferring to a university, training for a career or getting the basics — Washington state community and technical colleges have classes, programs and majors for you.

What You Need to Know – It’s smart to start at a community or technical college and then transfer to a four-year college or university. You’ll enjoy quality instructors, convenient options and smaller classes — all at a fraction of the cost. Earn your associate degree and then transfer to a public university as a junior to finish your bachelor’s.

Community and technical colleges offer advantages you just won’t find in four-year schools. In fact, 40 percent of all bachelor’s graduates from public universities in Washington start at a community or technical college.

A number of community and technical colleges now offer bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields like nursing, dental hygiene or cybersecurity. These degrees make it possible for students who already have a non-transferrable associate degree in a career field to earn a bachelor’s degree without having to start from scratch at a university. Instead, students can take two more years of upper-level coursework at the community or technical college. Link: www.sbctc.edu/our-colleges/explore-colleges/default.aspx

Washington State offers many higher education opportunities.

Link: wsac.wa.gov/colleges-and-institutions-washington

You are approaching high school graduation and wondering what’s in store next. Sure, the thought of going straight into the workforce to immediately generate an income sounds exciting. But have you considered furthering your studies to expand your earning potential within today’s economy? While higher education may easily be one of the largest expenses you will face in your lifetime, attending college provides opportunities for graduates that may not be as widespread for those without a university degree.

Did You Know?: According to the U.S. Department of Education college graduates with a bachelor’s degree typically earn 66 percent more than those with only a high school diploma, and are also far less likely to face unemployment.

Why Consider Going to College? The biggest advantage of going to college is the gateway to increased opportunity. We aren’t just talking about more work opportunities after graduation, but also the endless possibilities of making new connections that may become of value to you for life, the benefits of gaining knowledge, the encouragement of discovering new passions, and so much more!

Make Valuable Connections

Attending college gives you the opportunity to meet new people of different backgrounds with unique interests, increasing your chances of connecting with people in your potential career field. Knowing the right people can take you far in life! You never know who is going to help you land your dream job, or connect you with the right person who will. Link: wsac.wa.gov/colleges-and-institutions-washington