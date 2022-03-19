Vet Clinic, Mar ’22 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.
- Free tickets to various events for military and Veterans
- VA encourages donating blood amid blood crisis
- Woodruff Foundation connects fundraisers to orgs
- VA asks for public input on Veterans outdoor recreation experience
- Dramatic increase in mental health services to other-than-honorable discharge Veterans
- VA helps women Veteran entrepreneurs power up
- VA supports women Veteran entrepreneurs in how to obtain government contracts
- VA Women Veterans Survey is LIVE!
- Spread joy, not flu this season: Free flu shot at VA or 70,000+ network providers
- Filing a VA claim for disability compensation
