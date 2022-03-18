Project update: Lakewood, South Tacoma Stations Access Improvements – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

We’re working on ways to improve access to Lakewood and South Tacoma Stations so Sounder train service and regional bus connections are more convenient for all. This could mean investments in safer walking, rolling and bicycling connections between the station and surrounding neighborhoods.

Take a deeper dive into how this project could transform the Lakewood and South Tacoma Stations. Check out our newly published Alternatives Analysis Report. It outlines the project goals, the improvements we’ve considered, the criteria we used to evaluate them, and the list of improvements we’ll continue studying in the months ahead.

All of the ideas we shared with the community last fall will move to the next round of study, following action by the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee on March 10. You can find these in Table 3-4 (page 73) and Table 3-5 (page 78) of the report.

Our next step is to begin engineering studies and environmental review of all the potential improvements. We’ll have updated information to share in the coming months, and more opportunities for your input. We expect to complete the project by 2030.