Memorial Gathering Honors Those Who Died Without a Home – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

The next Homeless Persons’ Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 5:00 pm at Tacoma’s Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street. The purpose of each quarterly service is to remember the people in Pierce County without a home who have recently passed away. The public is invited to attend an in-person gathering at Shiloh Church, or the service can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/ShilohOfTacoma.

Despite their status as having been unhoused, organizers are committed that the passing of our houseless neighbors not go unnoticed by the wider community. Some 140 homeless individuals died in Pierce County during 2021. Chaplain Ed Jacobs, Pastor Gregory Christopher, along with the Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness and Associated Ministries, encourage all to attend regardless of faith tradition or lack thereof. The memorial will last approximately one hour.

For more information, contact Ed Jacobs at 206-369-0297 or Chaplain.edj@gmail.com