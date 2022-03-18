Lakewood Weekly Headlines: March 18, 2022 – The Suburban Times

March 18, 2022: Lakewood Headlines
Lakewood Launches Emergency Notification System: “Lakewood Alert”
Subscribers will receive crucial text or email alerts in the event of an emergency.
The City of Lakewood has activated a new emergency alert service: Lakewood Alert.
In the event of an emergency, subscribers will receive alerts and updates by text or email. Subscribers may also elect to receive occasional non-emergency updates.
To subscribe to Lakewood Alert, visit this link or text “Lakewood” to 99411.
Floodplain Mapping Reveals Risk to Springbrook, Hillside Neighborhoods
Property owners within the floodplain may need to secure flood insurance.
In the event of a 100-year flood, floodwater from Clover Creek may reach properties in Lakewood’s Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. 2-3 feet of water might also flood a section of I-5.
A 100-year flood means a 1% annualized risk, so there is no cause for immediate alarm. The City is beginning a process to notify residents and investigate solutions to prevent flooding.
Visit the City’s Clover Creek Floodplain webpage use the form at the bottom of the page to submit questions and comments.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata Killed in the Line of Duty
Mayor Jason Whalen offers his condolences on behalf of the residents of Lakewood.
Mayor to Host “Community Coffeehouse” Next Thursday to Discuss Public Safety
Join the conversation about public safety and community policing on Thursday, March 24.
Mayor Whalen will host a “Community Coffeehouse” to invite conversation about public safety and community policing on Thursday, March 24. The meeting will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion.
Police Chief Mike Zaro will be present to discuss crime trends and legislative updates from the recent session. He will also discuss the department’s successful recruitment of 20 new officers and enhanced manpower on units investigating property crime and enforcing traffic safety.
More Headlines
- Dispose of junk for free at the Spring Community Cleanup on April 9 & 10
- Share your opinion on climate change through this 2-6 minute survey
- Apply to become a vendor or host activities at special events
- Write a phrase about Lakewood; your words might be etched into the Colonial Plaza Gateway Arc
Events
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Community Coffeehouse: Public Safety
|March 24, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Community Cleanup
|April 9 & 10, 2022
|Transfer Station
|Parks Appreciation Day
|April 23, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Youth Fishing Event
|May 14, 2022
|American Lake Park
|Saturday Street Festivals: Dancing in the Streets
|May 21, 2022
|Colonial Plaza
|Paddle, Row, & Canoe Day
|June 4, 2022
|Harry Todd Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|June 7, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|June 14, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Saturday Street Festivals: Carnival of Cultures
|June 18, 2022
|Colonial Plaza
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|June 21, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|June 28, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concert: Afrodisiacs
|June 28, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|July 5, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|July 12, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concerts: Herding Cats
|July 12, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|July 19, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concerts: Olsen Brothers
|July 19, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|SummerFest
|July 23, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|July 26, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concerts: Candy Shoppe
|July 26, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|August 2, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|August 9, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concerts: Good Co. Swing
|August 9, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Saturday Street Festivals: Jazz Night & Car Show
|August 13, 2022
|Colonial Plaza
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|August 16, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Summer Nights Concerts: Paperback Writer
|August 16, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|August 23, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Lakewood Farmers Market
|August 30, 2022
|Fort Steilacoom Park
|Saturday Street Festivals: Fiesta de la Familia
|September 17, 2022
|Colonial Plaza
Roads
- Gravelly Lake & Nyanza: Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June.
- Steilacoom & Custer: Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon.
- Phillips & Onyx: Sidewalk construction will begin in May along the west side of Phillips between Agate & Onyx. Expect minor lane adjustments.
City Council Activity
The Lakewood City Council had two meetings this week: a homelessness retreat on Saturday, March 12, and a study session on Monday, March 14.
Saturday, March 12 (Special Retreat on Homelessness)
Monday, March 14 (Study Session)
Next Meetings:
- March 21, 2022 Regular Meeting
- March 28, 2022 Study Session
Until Next Week…
Need a job? We’re hiring!
Spot an issue? Report it!
Have an opinion? Share it!
