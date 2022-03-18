Lakewood Weekly Headlines: March 18, 2022 – The Suburban Times

March 18, 2022: Lakewood Headlines The City has launched an emergency notification system: “Lakewood Alert”. Subscribers will receive timely emergency notifications by text and email. New floodplain data shows a risk of flooding in the Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. The City is researching solutions and notifying residents. Property owners within the floodplain may need to purchase flood insurance. Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata was killed in the line of duty. In the words of Mayor Whalen, “Deputy Calata was a family man, a veteran, a deputy, and a hometown hero.” Our next Community Coffeehouse will discuss policing and public safety with Mayor Whalen and Chief Zaro next Thursday (March 24) at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion. Chief Zaro will present the 2022 LPD Annual Report.

The City of Lakewood has activated a new emergency alert service: Lakewood Alert.

In the event of an emergency, subscribers will receive alerts and updates by text or email. Subscribers may also elect to receive occasional non-emergency updates.

To subscribe to Lakewood Alert, visit this link or text “Lakewood” to 99411.

This heat map shows where floodwaters would reach in the event of a 100-year flood of Clover Creek.

In the event of a 100-year flood, floodwater from Clover Creek may reach properties in Lakewood’s Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. 2-3 feet of water might also flood a section of I-5.

A 100-year flood means a 1% annualized risk, so there is no cause for immediate alarm. The City is beginning a process to notify residents and investigate solutions to prevent flooding.

Visit the City’s Clover Creek Floodplain webpage use the form at the bottom of the page to submit questions and comments.

Mayor Jason Whalen offers his condolences on behalf of the residents of Lakewood.

Deputy Calata was a family man, a veteran, a deputy, and a hometown hero. We honor his memory.

Mayor Whalen will host a “Community Coffeehouse” to invite conversation about public safety and community policing on Thursday, March 24. The meeting will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion.

Police Chief Mike Zaro will be present to discuss crime trends and legislative updates from the recent session. He will also discuss the department’s successful recruitment of 20 new officers and enhanced manpower on units investigating property crime and enforcing traffic safety.

Gravelly Lake & Nyanza : Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June.

Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June. Steilacoom & Custer : Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon.

Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon. Phillips & Onyx: Sidewalk construction will begin in May along the west side of Phillips between Agate & Onyx. Expect minor lane adjustments.

City Council Activity

The Lakewood City Council had two meetings this week: a homelessness retreat on Saturday, March 12, and a study session on Monday, March 14.

The Lakewood City Council gathered for a retreat on Saturday, March 12 to study solutions to local homelessness.

March 21, 2022 Regular Meeting

March 28, 2022 Study Session

