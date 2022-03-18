 Lakewood Weekly Headlines: March 18, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Weekly Headlines: March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022: Lakewood Headlines

The City has launched an emergency notification system: “Lakewood Alert”. Subscribers will receive timely emergency notifications by text and email.

New floodplain data shows a risk of flooding in the Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. The City is researching solutions and notifying residents. Property owners within the floodplain may need to purchase flood insurance.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata was killed in the line of duty. In the words of Mayor Whalen, “Deputy Calata was a family man, a veteran, a deputy, and a hometown hero.”

Our next Community Coffeehouse will discuss policing and public safety with Mayor Whalen and Chief Zaro next Thursday (March 24) at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion. Chief Zaro will present the 2022 LPD Annual Report.

Lakewood Launches Emergency Notification System: “Lakewood Alert”

Subscribers will receive crucial text or email alerts in the event of an emergency.

Sign up for Lakewood Alert to receive emergency notifications by text and email

The City of Lakewood has activated a new emergency alert service: Lakewood Alert.

In the event of an emergency, subscribers will receive alerts and updates by text or email. Subscribers may also elect to receive occasional non-emergency updates.

To subscribe to Lakewood Alert, visit this link or text “Lakewood” to 99411.

More Information

Floodplain Mapping Reveals Risk to Springbrook, Hillside Neighborhoods

Property owners within the floodplain may need to secure flood insurance.

This heat map shows where floodwaters would reach in the event of a 100-year flood of Clover Creek.

In the event of a 100-year flood, floodwater from Clover Creek may reach properties in Lakewood’s Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. 2-3 feet of water might also flood a section of I-5.

A 100-year flood means a 1% annualized risk, so there is no cause for immediate alarm. The City is beginning a process to notify residents and investigate solutions to prevent flooding.

Visit the City’s Clover Creek Floodplain webpage use the form at the bottom of the page to submit questions and comments.

More Information

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata Killed in the Line of Duty

Mayor Jason Whalen offers his condolences on behalf of the residents of Lakewood.

Deputy Calata was a family man, a veteran, a deputy, and a hometown hero. We honor his memory.

Mayor to Host “Community Coffeehouse” Next Thursday to Discuss Public Safety

Join the conversation about public safety and community policing on Thursday, March 24.

Attend Thursday’s Community Coffeehouse to discuss policing and public safety with Mayor Whalen and Chief Zaro.

Mayor Whalen will host a “Community Coffeehouse” to invite conversation about public safety and community policing on Thursday, March 24. The meeting will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion.

Police Chief Mike Zaro will be present to discuss crime trends and legislative updates from the recent session. He will also discuss the department’s successful recruitment of 20 new officers and enhanced manpower on units investigating property crime and enforcing traffic safety.

More Information

More Headlines

Events

Apply to become a vendor or host activities at special events
EventDateLocation
Community Coffeehouse: Public SafetyMarch 24, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Community CleanupApril 9 & 10, 2022Transfer Station
Parks Appreciation DayApril 23, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Youth Fishing EventMay 14, 2022American Lake Park
Saturday Street Festivals: Dancing in the StreetsMay 21, 2022Colonial Plaza
Paddle, Row, & Canoe DayJune 4, 2022Harry Todd Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJune 7, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJune 14, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Saturday Street Festivals: Carnival of CulturesJune 18, 2022Colonial Plaza
Lakewood Farmers MarketJune 21, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJune 28, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concert: AfrodisiacsJune 28, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJuly 5, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJuly 12, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concerts: Herding CatsJuly 12, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJuly 19, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concerts: Olsen BrothersJuly 19, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
SummerFestJuly 23, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketJuly 26, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concerts: Candy ShoppeJuly 26, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketAugust 2, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketAugust 9, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concerts: Good Co. SwingAugust 9, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Saturday Street Festivals: Jazz Night & Car ShowAugust 13, 2022Colonial Plaza
Lakewood Farmers MarketAugust 16, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Summer Nights Concerts: Paperback WriterAugust 16, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketAugust 23, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Lakewood Farmers MarketAugust 30, 2022Fort Steilacoom Park
Saturday Street Festivals: Fiesta de la FamiliaSeptember 17, 2022Colonial Plaza

Roads

  • Gravelly Lake & Nyanza: Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June.
  • Steilacoom & Custer: Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon.
  • Phillips & Onyx: Sidewalk construction will begin in May along the west side of Phillips between Agate & Onyx. Expect minor lane adjustments.

City Council Activity

The Lakewood City Council had two meetings this week: a homelessness retreat on Saturday, March 12, and a study session on Monday, March 14.

Saturday, March 12 (Special Retreat on Homelessness)
Monday, March 14 (Study Session)
The Lakewood City Council gathered for a retreat on Saturday, March 12 to study solutions to local homelessness.

Next Meetings:

Until Next Week…

