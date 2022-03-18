Dollar Tree Finally Open Again – The Suburban Times

Fifteen months ago the roof collapsed on the Dollar Tree at Highland Hill in Tacoma.

Our heart was broken about 15 months ago when the roof collapsed on the Dollar Tree at Highland Hill in Tacoma. My wife and I have been waiting for them to re-open ever since. In the mean time we have used the Dollar Tree in Spanaway, Dollar Tree on Pacific, Dollar Tree by Target, University Place, and Lakewood.

Dollar Tree has home repair products, automobile gear, art supplies, special occasion cards, gift bags, milk in paper containers, and quite a variety of food and snack items. It’s no longer a dollar per unit, it’s a dollar and a quarter. You can also buy gift cards and donate them to those who are struggling on the streets.

Fifteen months ago the roof collapsed on the Dollar Tree at Highland Hill in Tacoma.

I’ve mentioned before how we enjoy the Farmer John’s Breakfast Sausages. We love them for tacos, spaghetti and breakfast white gravy. The biggest plus about the Dollar Tree? Our crows love the hot dogs!

When I wrote about Dollar Tree earlier people wanted to know when they could shop in the north end, again. Dollar Tree is now operational and it’s twice the size it used to be. Some of the same workers have returned also . . . and yes, they still offer balloons for almost every occasion.