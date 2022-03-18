 Coffee Chat and Change the World, March 21  – The Suburban Times

Coffee Chat and Change the World, March 21 

Did you know that March is Mirth Month? Who says? Allen Klein, that’s who.

Allen is the man who created Mirth Month, and he’s the world’s premier Jollytologist.

In fact, he the world’s only Jollytologist.

I’m not sure how many books Allen has written. He’ll tell us. I stopped counting around 13 – and every one of those books is full of ideas for more joyful living. Just what we need coming out of the pandemic.

Join Allen, Father Fred (for inspiration), Calendar Girl Patt Schwab (for Days to celebrate) at the Monday, March 21 (9 am) Coffee Chat and Change the World.

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlc-GqqTsiHtUwBOXwuiUMXd3dVMOTeMqs
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

