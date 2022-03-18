 5th ST NW and 7th ST NW Rail Crossing Closures March 18-20 – The Suburban Times

5th ST NW and 7th ST NW Rail Crossing Closures March 18-20

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 5 pm the rail crossings at 5th ST NW and 7th ST NW will be closed. BNSF will be repairing and rehabilitating the crossings to improve the ride quality for vehicles and trains. Work is estimated to be completed on Sunday, March 20, at 5 am. Detour signs are posted and drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. For questions about the repair project, please contact Street Supervisor Scott Hill at shill@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5409.

