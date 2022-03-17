Ross Salvosa in a Piano Recital at Classical Tuesdays in Old Town – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town announcement.

The Firebird: How Music and the Arts Mirror One’s Spiritual Journey.

A bonus event! – presented by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma and SAI Music Fraternity Tacoma Alumnae Chapter: Ross Salvosa, Filipino-Canadian pianist now based in Seattle, in a recital to include works by beloved Filipino composers Lucio San Pedro, Ramon Tapales, and Antonio Molina, as well as works by Chopin and Stravinsky.

Saturday, March 19 at 10:00am.

Please make a reservation with Classical Tuesdays or call 253-752-2135 as seating is limited to 15 for our Classical Tuesdays audience.

You’ll be given the address when you make your reservation.

This event is FREE.

Masks are now optional.

A few seats are still available for this exciting event.

An internationally distinguished pianist-pedagogue, Salvosa is director of the Concordia Arts Group in Seattle and an artist-faculty at the Chopin Academy of Music in Issaquah. He is a senior advisor to the Vancouver Clef Music Society and has served as the artistic director of the Music Without Borders Society. He earned the Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of British Columbia

April 12, 2022,7:00 Arx Duo percussion ensemble performs for us at Slavonian Hall.