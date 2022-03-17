Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
Since Jan. 27, our outbreaks and outbreak related cases have dropped about 90%.
- Total outbreaks – from 221 and 3,151 cases to 19 and 378 cases.
- School outbreaks – from 50 and 241 cases to 2 and 9 cases.
- Locations with outbreaks of 10 or more active cases – from 56 to 6.
Business outbreaks were lower this week.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 19 outbreaks with 378 cases, a 37% drop in the number of outbreaks and 16% decrease in associated cases from last week.
- We saw the same number of larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) as last week.
- Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 2 with 9 related cases.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
