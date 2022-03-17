Lane closures planned for westbound SR 16 from Tacoma to Gig Harbor March 19-20 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers using westbound State Route 16 and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge from Tacoma to Gig Harbor will want to plan for extra travel time March 19-20.

If the weather allows, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close two right lanes on westbound SR 16 from 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20. The lane closures give crews room to make roadway repairs on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The lane closures will begin near Pearl Street in Tacoma and extend across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge to Gig Harbor. The Pearl Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16 and the Jackson Avenue off- and on-ramps will remain open.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.