Lakewood Planning Commission Public Hearing set for April 6 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a hybrid in-person and virtual public hearing on amendments to the City’s Shoreline Restoration Plan on April 6, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments no later than noon on April 6, or testify in-person or remotely during the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: April 6, 2022

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Council Chambers (6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499) and virtually. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written will be published no later than April 1 at cityoflakewood.us/city-clerk/planning-commission-agenda/

There are two proposed amendments. A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

The City no longer participates in the annual monitoring program shown below in strikeout :

4.2 Watershed-Wide Action Items to Support Implementation of Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Action Plan

The City also financially supports the Pierce Conservation District Stream Team in its efforts to sample and analyze water from several lakes in Lakewood. This is a long-term, ongoing project, and several more years of data will be necessary before it can be determined if there are any measurable trends in water quality . Remove text shown in strikeout below:

7.2 Priority 2 – Improve Water Quality and Reduce Sediment and Pollutant Delivery

As noted in the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Action Plan and other sources, phosphorus and other pollutants from improperly functioning on-site sewage systems (OSS) is a concern in the watershed overall as well as in the immediate vicinity of American Lake and Waughop Lake. [ Current study rejects previous sentence. ]

The staff report will be available online for inspection as well at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702 or tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.