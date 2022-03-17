 Clover Park High School Choir Featured in Seattle Times – The Suburban Times

Clover Park High School Choir Featured in Seattle Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park High School’s choir was featured as one of three Puget Sound-area choral groups in a recent article in the Seattle Times. The article explores the challenges youth and high school choirs have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways they have adapted.

The feature includes comments from CPHS senior Noemi Ruiz and choir director Dr. Suna Chung. “I am so proud of us, our adaptability, flexibility, and ability to overcome,” Chung said in the article.

