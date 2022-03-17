Biden Signs Kilmer-Supported Legislation into Law to Fund Local Priorities and Support the Ukrainian People – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On March 15, President Joe Biden signed into law a twelve-bill spending package to fund the federal government. U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support the legislation last week, which passed the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. The legislation also included the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, which provides $13.6 billion in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“Today, President Biden signed into law critical legislation to keep the government open – and to fund critical priorities for our region that will create jobs, invest in affordable housing, and help our environment,” said Rep. Kilmer. “As a Member of the Appropriations Committee, I fought hard to see new investments to address housing affordability and homelessness, including funds for affordable housing projects in Tacoma and Bremerton. I pushed for vital investments in Puget Sound recovery and restoring salmon. It’s also a big deal that this bill provides a pay raise for our military and for civilian federal workers and makes investments in jobs at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. And finally, there are investments to provide more economic opportunities in rural areas, including funding for broadband to address flooding in Grays Harbor. I’m proud that funding for those initiatives was included in this new law.”

He continued, “In addition, the United States will now be providing additional critical humanitarian, economic, and defense assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the wake of Putin’s reckless invasion.”

The government funding package included over $22.9 million in Community Project Funding that Rep. Kilmer championed for 10 projects directly benefitting communities across Washington’s sixth congressional district. This includes:

$4.5 Million to Support Affordable Housing and Jobs in Tacoma

$2.5 Million to Help Revitalize Downtown Bremerton

$9.95 Million to Protect Grays Harbor

$450,000 to Invest in STEM Education on the Olympic Peninsula

Over $3.6 Million to Assist Three Coastal Tribal Relocation Efforts

$900,000 to Expand the Port Angeles Food Bank

$1 Million to Support Duckabush Estuary Restoration

The twelve-bill government funding package aims help middle class families with the cost of living, create American jobs, support the vulnerable, and help small businesses and restaurants that are key to America’s economic future. Taken together, the funding for projects in Washington’s sixth congressional district and the funding increases for critical government programs aims to reverse decades of disinvestment in communities.

The legislation passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House before being signed into law by President Biden.