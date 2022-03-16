What’s UP with Biz: Watch the Newest Episode of Open for Business – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Please spend a few minutes watching the second episode of the City’s Open for Business video series to learn more about some of U.P.’s businesses that are perfect for busy families, including:

(7530 28th St W., Suite A) offers stylish and affordable clothing for moms-to-be. PopUP Kids Consign and Shop (7530 28th St W., Suite B) allows parents to consign their own children’s outgrown clothing and save money on clothes consigned by others.

The Pod Works (7024 27th St. W.) is a co-working and event space especially designed for working parents of young children who want to get out of the house while still having their kids close by.

Fresh Folds Laundry (2310 Mildred St., Suite 126) has high-capacity washers and dryers that are perfect for busy families who need to get their laundry done in a hurry.

Be sure to spread the word among your friends and neighbors that these businesses are UP and open!

And then be sure to join us as we welcome two more businesses to U.P. On March 29, Revolushon Fitness will celebrate its location at 6928 22nd St. W. The following day, March 30, Galos Flame Grilled Chicken at 3556 Market Place W. will cut its grand opening ribbon. Both events will run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.