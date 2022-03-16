Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We had technical issues, so the case count we’re reporting today is lower than it should be. You’ll be able to see the correct case number on our dashboard when we get the complete numbers. We don’t expect the difference to be large. This also affects some of our demographic updates. Case rate, hospitalization rate and death count are not affected.

On March 15, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 145.3 for Feb. 20-March 5, which is:

35.3% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Feb. 13-26).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 5.0 for Feb. 27-March 5, which is:

31.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Feb. 20-26).

We confirmed 185 cases of COVID-19 for March 6-12 and 11 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from the Gig Harbor area.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

A man in his 50s from Spanaway.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from Spanaway.

A man in his 60s from University Place.

A man in his 20s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 70s from University Place.

A woman in her 60s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 183,484 cases and 1,293 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending March 12 is 26.

In the last 2 weeks:

21.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

20.9% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

20.9% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

36.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

