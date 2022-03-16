Pierce College students selected for 2022 All-Washington Academic Team – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

In recognition of their high academic achievements, five Pierce College students were recently named to the All-Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community and college service. Students nominated to the All-USA Academic Team are automatically named to the state team.

The team members representing Pierce College Fort Steilacoom are Amanda Davidson, Grace Macharia and Joan Njoroge. Representing Pierce College Puyallup are Josephine Fuhri and Heather Green. These students will be honored during the virtual 2022 All-Washington Academic Team Ceremony on Thursday, May 12.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Amanda Davidson

As a single mother and first generation college student, Amanda Davidson works hard to achieve her educational and career goals to provide a fulfilling life for her young daughter, Avalon. She plans to continue her education to earn her Bachelor’s in Applied Science in Applied Business Management, ultimately pursuing a career in management analysis, community planning, and intends to help develop women in positions of leadership along her career path.

Grace Macharia

Grace Macharia knew she wanted to be a physician from a very young age. Born and raised in Africa, Grace has always had a desire to help those in need. The sacrifices her parents have made to allow her to pursue her education inspires her to succeed. She hopes to continue her education to earn her doctorate and ultimately become a role model for those with similar aspirations.

Joan Njoroge

Born and raised in a small town in Kenya, Joan Njoroge studied communications in college in her home country. After struggling to find an internship in a tough job market, Joan was inspired to make a change. She is pursuing an Associate’s in Social Science Mental Health with the ultimate goal to develop her own nonprofit that empowers the community by educating and providing solutions that address the challenges people face.

Pierce College Puyallup

Josephine Fuhri

Josephine Fuhri is pursuing a degree in social services, with a goal to develop a career that makes a positive impact on the world. Through her work, she aspires to help remove barriers that hold others back in their lives. Josephine is especially interested in helping children and veterans in overcoming challenges and resolving issues in their lives. In her personal and professional life alike, she strives to model kindness and perseverance to help those around her.

Heather Green

Heather Green is pursuing a degree in business, with plans to transfer and continue her education at Oregon State University. With tentative plans to earn a master’s degree and become a successful businesswoman, her overall goal is to have a positive impact on the lives of her future colleagues. Her drive to succeed stems from a childhood impacted by addiction. Today, she feels privileged to help others both inside and outside of recovery.