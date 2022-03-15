UP Veterans Plaza construction site – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Howard Lee, University Place Veterans Plaza.

This is a photograph taken at the UP Cirque Park, University Place Veterans Plaza construction site. After months of weather delays, material supply issues, and construction glitches, rock is finally being laid to stabilize the soggy ground so concrete can be laid.

It has been a struggle getting this far, but the memorial will be something of which our Veterans, their loved ones, and our community will be proud. This is only the first of many construction site photographs which will be posted as work progresses. Or, you can stop by UP Cirque Park and view it for yourself!