Sound Transit Board Fares Workshop confirmed for March 16  – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene a special Board Fares Workshop on Wednesday, March 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

At the meeting, the Board will receive a comprehensive overview of Sound Transit fare policies, current trends, and how these items tie into financial projections. The workshop will also highlight upcoming actions the Board will consider in the coming months. The workshop will consist only of staff presentations and Board discussions, no formal actions will be presented or voted on.

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-fares-workshop-2022-03-16