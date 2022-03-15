Overnight southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled for week of March 14 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Construction crews building the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge are watching the weather as they complete striping of southbound I-5 to final alignment in Tacoma.

If the weather cooperates, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close multiple lanes and ramps of southbound I-5 at night. The work will start tonight, March 14 and continue through Friday, March 18. This work is in preparation of moving all southbound I-5 lanes on to the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Overnight lane closures

Southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 lane closures from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way:

Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17, each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

Friday, March 18 from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 lane closures from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road:

Monday, March 14, Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Friday, March 18 from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, March 14

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday March 15.

State Route 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Tuesday, March 15

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Friday, March 18

Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Overnight ramp closures will have signed detours in place. Drivers may see some delays will want to plan for extra travel time. We ask all drivers in work zones to slow down, drive the posted speeds, pay attention, and limit distractions.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.