Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes northbound from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. for rail repair and station work – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and make adjustments to the rail and roadway on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way will close northbound from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St., as soon as Tuesday, March 15, to continue this work. Please follow the detour on S. J St. The curb and gutter work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. is expected to be completed by March 19.

Crews are installing curb and gutter at the corners of 5th Street and the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue installing signals at the Stadium Way/I-705 intersection as well curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave, including on N. J St. near Tacoma Java. Crews are installing underground fiber along the existing Tacoma Link route during the weekend at night. In addition, crews are grounding Link power poles along the route, and may close some parking spaces while working near the poles. We’re inspecting the work and making adjustments, as needed. MLK Jr. Way may experience “rolling closures” as the inspectors move along the route.

Looking ahead, crews will install the remaining overhead wires on Stadium Way as soon as March 21. The contractor also will install crosswalks on the west side of MLK Jr. Way in the Hilltop Business District as soon as March 21.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, and S. 9th Street

When

Week of March 14

Where

Division Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. – northbound lane closure to thru-traffic. Access open to Emergency Department, hospitals and medical facilities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. – traffic restrictions.

S. 9th Street west of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St.to S. 15th St. – northbound lane closure.

More