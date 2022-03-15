March 24 Lakewood “Community Coffeehouse” to Discuss Public Safety and Police Issues – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen hosts bimonthly “coffeehouse” sessions to invite open conversation with residents.

Mayor Whalen will host a Community Coffeehouse session on Thursday, March 24 to invite open conversation about public safety and community policing with residents. Hosted every other month, Community Coffeehouses are opportunities for open conversations with the mayor and other Lakewood officials.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion.

The conversation will review topics related to public safety and policing. Police Chief Mike Zaro will be present to discuss crime trends and legislative updates from the recent session. He will also discuss the department’s successful recruitment of 20 new officers and enhanced manpower on units investigating property crime and enforcing traffic safety.

Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse

Theme: Public Safety & Community Policing

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion

9107 Angle Ln SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.