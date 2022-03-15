AmeriCorps Week at West Pierce Fire & Rescue – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

It’s AmeriCorp Week and West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) has been lucky to have AmeriCorps members serving our community for more than a decade.

This year, WPFR is proud to introduce Serena Rotondo, who was interested in this position, as she wanted to serve the community in which she grew up.

This position requires a minimum of 1,700 volunteer hours in just over 10 months. Serena is on her 3rd year of service work at WPFR and will have logged over 5,100 hours by the time her service year ends in July.

While being a full-time college student, Serena has had a major impact as a volunteer. Her AmeriCorps service has focused on emergency preparedness and educating the community on how to prepare for and respond to major disasters.

When COVID-19 hit, Serena helped spearhead a mask-making campaign and organized CERT volunteers to assist with local testing sites and vaccine clinics. She continues to engage volunteers through virtual trainings and collaborations with local organizations. Serena will graduate in 2022 with a degree in Emergency Management and three years of experience working as our Citizen Preparedness Coordinator.

Thank you, Serena, for all you do! We appreciate you!