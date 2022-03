Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place, UP’s coalition, is hosting Chief of Police Premo to share at our next general meeting on Wednesday, March 16th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University Place Presbyterian Church (8101 27th St W, University Place, WA 98466) lower Lounge. Come to hear the current changes in the law and policing strategies.