TCC to Host on-Campus Commencement June 11 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) will return to an in-person, on-campus Commencement celebration this June.

The college will host two in-person Commencement ceremonies in the Building 20 Gym. Commencement ceremonies will be held Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. As in previous years, which ceremony a student attends will be based on the program they complete.

To ensure that the Gym will be at about 50 percent capacity, each graduate will be issued a limited number of guest tickets. The college will continue to monitor Covid-19 cases and will follow Tacoma Pierce County Health Department recommendations while planning this event.

More details will come as we continue to plan this long-awaited event.

We look forward to celebrating an exciting event with our graduates!