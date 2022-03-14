Pierce County District Court guidance on face coverings – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County District Court plans to end its court-wide face covering requirement effective March 14, 2022, based on information provided in Governor Jay Inslee’s conference on Feb. 28, 2022. Face coverings will be optional and social distancing will not be required. Masks and hand sanitizers will continue to be provided and frequent cleaning of common areas will remain in effect. To protect staff and all court participants, please do not come to the courthouse if you are sick.

Pierce County District Court Probation Services will begin to conduct in-person appointments effective April 1, 2022. All individuals currently on probation are expected to stay in contact with their probation officer and be available for appointments as scheduled. All persons referred to probation prior to April 1 will be directed to call 253-798-7487 within twenty-four (24) hours from referral, unless that time would fall on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, and then they must call the following business day.

The District Court Resource Center will also reopen for in-person services on April 1. If resources are needed prior to April 1, please call 253-798-7631 for assistance. Appointments with service providers will continue to take place either telephonically or virtually.

District Court requests that citizens of Pierce County follow the recommendations of the Washington State Department of Health, the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department and the Governor in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

About Pierce County District Court:

Pierce County District Court is the second largest District Court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with eight Judges and 103 court and probation employees. There are two sites where court activities are held: the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, and the 925 Building (Court Resource Center). For more information, please visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court.