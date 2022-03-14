DuPont Historical Society’s 2022 Annual Cherry Blossom Tea, a March sucess – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lee McDonald and Carol Estep.

We wish to thank the wonderful participants of DuPont’s Annual Historical Society 2022 Cherry Blossom Tea who helped make our museum fundraiser successful. It had been two years (2019) since we were able to hold the event. This year’s Tea was held earlier in the season on March 5th, at a new location, The DuPont Home Course Pavilion on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. The guests enjoyed a great view of the golf course while eating tasty tea sandwiches provided by Piper Strand and staff.

This year’s Tea theme was “Celebrate DuPont, through the Seasons, through the Decades” and included vintage fashions from the 19th and late 20th centuries. Musician, historian Karen Haas wrote and facilitated the program and was accompanied by pianist Debi Rinehart. Karen, an accomplished living history presenter, showcased the lives of the women of Fort Nisqually and the DuPont Company Town and the songs and fashions they enjoyed. Volunteers who modeled the vintage frocks were Bonnie Landes, Renee Buck, Misha Davis, and Teen League members, Nora Agosto & sister Nadia Agosto. The fashions were from the collections of the DuPont Historical Society, Karen Haas and Deena Holsinger; Tea photographer was Ray Conn

Special thanks to our sponsors: Corporate Sponsor: CalPortland has generously sponsored our Teas throughout the years; Orchid Sponsors: DuPont’s Tin Hut BBQ (disabled veteran owned); Lisa Young; Rose Sponsors: Mike Davis Global Investment; DuPont Dental (general dentistry); and Dessert Sponsor: Patriot’s Landing (senior living) Our beautiful raffle gifts were donated by: Pine and Moss, Anytime Fitness, John L. Scott, LeMay Collections, The Museum of Flight, Sherry Ingles, Deena Holsinger-Mary Kay, Linda Rethke, Mary Ricco, Tacoma Art Museum, Toni Owin

This year’s Tea Organizing Committee were Carol Estep, Lee McDonald, Gayle Courts, Nancy Rudel, Robin Goldsby, Deena Holsinger, Mary Ricco. All proceeds benefited the museum. We invite you to visit the DuPont Historical Museum 207 Barksdale Ave, in Historic DuPont. Check our website for upcoming events at dupontmuseum.com. Contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com. And like us on Facebook at DuPont Historical Museum.