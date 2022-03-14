Clover Park School District Fall Kindergarten Registration Begins March 16 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Will your child be five years or older before Aug. 31? Launch their school journey and register online for kindergarten.

Kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year at Clover Park elementary schools will open on Wednesday, March 16.

Clover Park offers learning experiences to make sure your child has the tools necessary to explore their interests and build a foundation to achieve at higher levels with each coming year. Please visit our website’s kindergarten page to locate your child’s elementary school.

Students must be five years old as of midnight, Aug. 31, 2022, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year. Registration can be completed online by visiting our enrollment page and completing the online registration form.

Families will need to provide their student’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence to register. Your residential address determines the school your child will attend. If you are considering a transfer, contact the school’s main office regarding the process. Not all schools are open to transfers.

Please contact Elementary Education, 253-583-5160, if you do not have computer access or need help registering your student for kindergarten.