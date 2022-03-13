 TCC: Masks Encouraged For Spring Quarter, Effective March 28 – The Suburban Times

TCC: Masks Encouraged For Spring Quarter, Effective March 28

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) President Ivan L. Harrell II, Ph.D., announced today in an email to the campus community that masks will be encouraged, but not required, in most TCC spaces for spring quarter. Masks are currently required indoors on campus. That requirement will be lifted for the first day of spring quarter, March 28. 

“While no longer requiring masks, we still highly recommend them. We know masks are a highly effective tool against Covid-19 and other illnesses. Masks work. And although we are heading in the right direction regarding Covid-19 transmission and case counts, we continue to welcome and encourage mask wearing,” Harrell wrote in the email announcement. “We respect each person’s choice to wear a mask or not … as a community who has placed safety and health first, we will support those who decide to wear a mask.”

The full announcement and other details about TCC’s response to COVID-19 can be found here.

