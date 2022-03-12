Pierce County Flood Control Zone District grants available – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

In an effort to increase safety while stimulating the economy, the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District (Flood District) announced today the availability of $3.5 million in grant funding for projects that reduce the impact of flooding and improve watersheds in our community. This round of grant funding follows a successful pilot program that funded $2.5 million in shovel-ready projects in 2021. The District expects to allocate $3.5 million in funding for this program in 2023 to fund construction projects and studies/plans.

“The Flood District launched a successful pilot program in 2020-2021 that invested in local projects that took proactive measures against flood damage and environmental improvements. We want to build on that success by offering a new round of funding to local jurisdictions, Indian Tribes, and non-profit organizations,” said Dave Morell, Pierce County Flood Control Zone District Chair. “In this program, we invite applicants to apply for grant funding for construction projects or studies/plans that will lead to a construction project that protect lives and reduce the public risk caused by flooding, all while creating jobs throughout the region. By supporting projects that improve our community in multiple ways, we can ensure a more resilient Pierce County in the future.”

To qualify for funding, projects must provide a flood reduction and watershed management benefit. Potential eligible projects may include the following:

Flood Control or stormwater control improvements

Community Flood Resiliency projects (e.g. installation of evacuation signage)

Habitat protection and management

Culvert improvements

Watershed management projects

Structure demolition that supports a larger flood risk reduction project

Purchase of equipment for flood risk reduction

Native tribes and non-profit organizations are eligible and encouraged to apply, as well as cities/municipalities including park’s agencies in Pierce County.

Pre-applications are due by March 31, 2022. The preapplications will be screened for eligibility. Successful applicants will be asked to submit a full application by July 31, 2022.

Applicants may apply for a maximum of $1,000,000 for a single construction project and a maximum of $125,000 for a study/plan. Construction projects must be completed by December 31, 2023 and studies/plans must be completed by December 31, 2024.

More information about the timeline, criteria, eligibility, and application assistance can be found by visiting the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District website, or by contacting Brynne Walker, Floodplain Management Planner, Pierce County Planning & Public Work (253)798-4671, brynne.walker@piercecountywa.gov

Successful pilot projects completed from the 20221-2021 grant funding round included: