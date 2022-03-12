Metro Parks Mask Mandate Ends – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Effective Saturday, March 12, 2022, masks will no longer be required on Metro Parks Tacoma properties. Staff and visitors who choose to wear a mask may do so and will be supported in that choice.

This change is in alignment with the guidance from the Washington State Department of Health, L&I, and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

We remain committed to providing a safe environment for employees, visitors, volunteers, and participants and will continue to follow state and local health requirements and guidelines.

*Preschool programs will be required to continue wearing masks. Currently, our only preschool is at the Tacoma Nature Center.