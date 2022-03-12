 Metro Parks Mask Mandate Ends – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Mask Mandate Ends

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Effective Saturday, March 12, 2022, masks will no longer be required on Metro Parks Tacoma properties. Staff and visitors who choose to wear a mask may do so and will be supported in that choice.

This change is in alignment with the guidance from the Washington State Department of Health, L&I, and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. 

We remain committed to providing a safe environment for employees, visitors, volunteers, and participants and will continue to follow state and local health requirements and guidelines.

*Preschool programs will be required to continue wearing masks. Currently, our only preschool is at the Tacoma Nature Center.

