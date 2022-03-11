Strickland Hosts March Telephone Town Hall – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced that she will be hosting a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 PM PT. She will be joined by Mayor Dick Muri of Steilacoom, who will serve as moderator.

“Back in Washington D.C., I have been working to deliver results for the South Sound,” said Strickland. “From passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to supporting service members and their families, I have so many updates to share and I look forward to answering your questions and listening to your concerns.”

To participate in the Telephone Town Hall, residents can dial in at the start of the town hall by calling 855-962-1508. Residents can also pre-register to receive a call when the town hall begins here or can livestream the event on Strickland’s Facebook page.

Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1975, receiving his BS in Public Health Environmental Science. He is a Retired Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1975 to 1997. He previously served as the Steilacoom Historical School District # 1 Board Director from 1997 to 2004, a Pierce County Council Councilman from 2003 to 2012, and a member of the Washington State House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019 representing the 28th District. In April of 2021, Muri was elected to serve as Mayor of Steilacoom. Muri has 4 children and 11 grandchildren.