Puyallup Recreation Center Closed for Repairs – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting on Monday, March 14, 2022, the Puyallup Recreation Center, located at 808 Valley Ave NW, will be closed for exterior wall and roofing repairs and renovation. While the Recreation Center is closed, programs and activities will still be offered. Program Registrations as well as Park shelter reservations and facility bookings will continue to be available online at www.puyallupparksandrec.com. Staff will be available for in-person assistance from 9 am to 5 pm at the City of Puyallup Public Works Building. The Public Works building is located at 1102 39th Ave SE in Puyallup. Patrons can visit us in-person at this temporary location or call 253-841-5457. We estimate that the Recreation Center will open in late September or early October timeframe. We appreciate the community’s support and patience while we make these important repairs to the Center.

Closure Details: In March of 2021, it was determined that the exterior walls and roof of the Puyallup Recreation Center needed repairs and replacement due to significant damage. If repairs did not move forward, the building would continue to deteriorate. Starting in March, the following repairs and renovations will be made to the building.

Repair and replacement of exterior walls

New paint for exterior walls

Re-roof racquetball courts and gymnasium

Repairing racquetball court walls

Replacement of interior floors

Painting of racquetball and gym walls

New window treatments

Funds for these repairs will come from the Parks and Recreation Department Capital Improvement budget and a Washington State Department of Commerce grant. This project is estimated to be completed in 6-8 months.