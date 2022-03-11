Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We are learning to live with COVID-19. As we do so, it is important for all of us to follow the best public health practices for each situation. Make sure you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Up-to-date vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death.

As of March 5, 64.8% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 69.4% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,411,800 doses to Pierce County residents and 592,600 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 4,800 doses.

We administered more than 1,000 first doses.

An average of 700 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 27.9%

12-17: 60.4%

18-19: 77.1%

20-34: 72.3%

35-49: 78.4%

50-64: 79.6%

65-79: 84.5%

80 and older: 93.7%

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

