Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
We are learning to live with COVID-19. As we do so, it is important for all of us to follow the best public health practices for each situation. Make sure you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Up-to-date vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death.
As of March 5, 64.8% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 69.4% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,411,800 doses to Pierce County residents and 592,600 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 4,800 doses.
- We administered more than 1,000 first doses.
- An average of 700 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 27.9%
- 12-17: 60.4%
- 18-19: 77.1%
- 20-34: 72.3%
- 35-49: 78.4%
- 50-64: 79.6%
- 65-79: 84.5%
- 80 and older: 93.7%
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
