Obituary Notices – March 11, 2022 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Paul Earl Van Valkenburg; Danny Luke Joshua Stanley; Uanita Faamoe; Fusae Sato.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Robert Lane Brandt Jr.; Heather Cooper; Cornelius Grant Deshawn Cox Jr.; Michael Lee Fane; Bonnie L. Kopf; Richard Mostrom Sr.; Cheryl Ann Pride; Bettina Christina Wellisch.
Powers Funeral Home: Gloria Irene Brundage; Sandra June Kennedy; Keith Kennard Peterson.
Hill Funeral Home: Jerry Ray Parypa; Valerie Lee McKnight-Smithers; Charlene Frasier.
