Obituary Notices – March 11, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – March 11, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomePaul Earl Van Valkenburg; Danny Luke Joshua Stanley; Uanita Faamoe; Fusae Sato.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Robert Lane Brandt Jr.; Heather Cooper; Cornelius Grant Deshawn Cox Jr.; Michael Lee Fane; Bonnie L. Kopf; Richard Mostrom Sr.; Cheryl Ann Pride; Bettina Christina Wellisch.

Powers Funeral Home: Gloria Irene Brundage; Sandra June Kennedy; Keith Kennard Peterson.

Hill Funeral HomeJerry Ray Parypa; Valerie Lee McKnight-Smithers; Charlene Frasier.

