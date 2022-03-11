 New Salishan: Celebrating 20 Years – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

New Salishan: Celebrating 20 Years

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

For Tacoma Historical Society’s March 2022 Virtual Meeting (Monday, March 14 – 7pm), we are honored to share an interview with Michael Mirra, recently retired as executive director of Tacoma Housing Authority.

As we prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the New Salishan project at our upcoming Destiny Dinner on April 2, this interview is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the history behind the original Salishan development during World War II and the award-winning redevelopment of New Salishan which began in 2002.

Tune in on our YouTube Channel or our Facebook page to watch the premiere on March 14, or anytime thereafter.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.