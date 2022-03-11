Lakewood Invites Opinions About Climate Change – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood has begun a resident survey to assess opinions of climate change.

The City of Lakewood has begun to survey residents about their opinions on climate change. The survey will assess resident concern and what evidence and effects they have noticed.

The City invites the public to participate and offer their opinions about climate change.

The survey is available online and a printed copy was mailed to a sample of 1,000 Lakewood residents. Both versions of the survey are offered in three languages (English, Spanish, and Korean). The online survey is comprised of 20 questions and takes 2 to 6 minutes to complete.

This survey is part of a renewed emphasis on environmental measures at the City of Lakewood. In 2020, an Energy & Climate Change chapter was added to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The City has also established a Climate Change Work Plan to prioritize environmental efforts.

Once the survey concludes, its results will be presented to the Lakewood Planning Commission and City Council. The survey will be followed by an environmental justice assessment, which will investigate inequalities in air quality, tree coverage, and other areas throughout Lakewood.