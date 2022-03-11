 CP School District Mask Optional Starting March 14 – The Suburban Times

CP School District Mask Optional Starting March 14

Clover Park School District announcement.

In this video, Superintendent Ron Banner discusses updates to the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols and celebrates classified staff for their amazing efforts making the difference for our students.

