CP School District Mask Optional Starting March 14 – The Suburban Times

CP School District Mask Optional Starting March 14 March 11, 2022 Clover Park School District announcement. In this video, Superintendent Ron Banner discusses updates to the district's COVID-19 safety protocols and celebrates classified staff for their amazing efforts making the difference for our students.
