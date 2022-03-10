Tacoma Community College Art Gallery to Host In-Person Reception for Landscape Exhibit March 14 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

The Gallery at Tacoma Community College (Building 4 at TCC’s Tacoma campus) will host an informal reception for the artists of the “Pacific Northwest Landscapes” Exhibit Noon – 6 p.m. Monday, March 14. Everyone is welcome to attend!

The exhibit has been extended until March 22 so that people have the chance to experience it in person. The Gallery is open Monday – Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on days the college is open. Please note that guests who are not TCC students or employees must check complete an online health check before visiting campus.

Find information about The Gallery, upcoming exhibits and the TCC Art History Book Club here.

Pacific Northwest Landscape Exhibit Artists include: