Sound Family Medicine Wins Master of Innovation Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound Family Medicine.

Puyallup – Sound Family Medicine’s brand-new Senior Clinic received the award and distinction of Champions of Commerce “Master of Innovation” for the year 2021.

The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses with its Champions of Commerce Awards and Gala night held last Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, and it was attended by many local businesses, representatives, and community members. There was a total of 15 award categories presented with over 80 local businesses nominated as finalists.

The category “Master of Innovation” awards the company who exhibits innovation via its unique approach, technology, product, or service it provides to our community. Sound Family Medicine was among the six finalists within this category.

The Chamber’s CEO Tara Doyle-Enneking presented the award and described the Senior Clinic as “a revolutionary [and] is a new kind of concierge healthcare for eligible seniors. This model of care allows providers the freedom to offer the right level of attention through longer appointment times to address multiple conditions […] Offering state-of-the-art exam rooms, an onsite pharmacy and lab, and more this one stop senior healthcare shop provides an essential service in a convenient and innovative way to one of our most growing populations in our community.”

Sound Family Medicine is grateful for this honor and is proud to be a member of the Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce for 36 years. The new Senior Clinic offers senior patients:

More time with providers – 30 and 60-minute appointments allow our senior patients to discuss multiple issues and better understand your health

A dedicated provider who oversees their entire healthcare journey, both with in-office visits and by monitoring your results from specialists

Coordinated care for a patients’ whole health picture, with the support of a clinical team manager such as care managers, pharmacists, and more

In-clinic pharmacy and lab for one-stop convenience

The Senior Clinic is accepting new patients and has since opened and accepted additional health plans. For more information, please visit our SoundFamilyMedicine.com/SeniorClinic or call us at 253-286-4132.