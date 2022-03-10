Retired Commissioner Dennis Ball to Temporarily Fill Position Vacated by Judge Dwayne Christopher – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council has voted to appoint retired Tacoma Municipal Court Commissioner Dennis Ball, effective March 9, 2022 to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Tacoma Municipal Court Judge Dwayne Christopher. Although his term on the Tacoma Municipal Court had not yet expired, Judge Christopher needed to vacate his seat to accept an appointment to the Pierce County District Court. Voters will determine Judge Christopher’s permanent successor on the Tacoma Municipal Court during November’s general elections.

“With the lifting of many pandemic restrictions, the Tacoma Municipal Court anticipates that a large backlog of cases will be filed in the coming months. With this anticipated increase in workload, there was clearly an immediate need to find an experienced judicial officer,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I want to extend my congratulations to Judge Christopher for his appointment to the Pierce County District Court, and my appreciation to Commissioner Ball for coming out of retirement to serve our community one more time during this critical period of need.”

Commissioner Ball, who retired in June 2021, served for 29 years with distinction on the Tacoma Municipal Court. When he retired, he was the most senior ranking commissioner for all municipal and district courts in Washington state. He does not plan to run for election in November, and will instead focus his efforts on ensuring a smooth transition for Judge Christopher’s permanent successor.

Tacoma Municipal Court currently has three full-time judge positions and one full-time commissioner position to address all misdemeanors, traffic crimes and infractions committed within the City of Tacoma.

Tacoma Municipal Court Clerk’s office staff are available from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at municipalcourt@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5357, or by visiting Tacoma Municipal Court, 930 Tacoma Ave., S. Room 841, in Tacoma. Court correspondence and check payments can be mailed to Tacoma Municipal Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 841, Tacoma, WA 98402-2181. Payments can also be made online at cityoftacoma.org/municipalcourt.