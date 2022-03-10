 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

In less than 2 months, our outbreaks and outbreak related cases have dropped more than 80%.

  • Total outbreaks – from 221 and 3,151 cases to 30 and 452 cases.
  • School outbreaks – from 50 and 241 cases to 4 and 20 cases.
  • Locations with outbreaks of 10 or more active cases – from 56 to 6.

We’re listing no classroom-related outbreaks this week and we’ve closed many larger outbreaks in long-term care facilities. We’re now listing 4 care facilities with outbreaks.

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 30 outbreaks with 452 cases, a 41% drop in the number of outbreaks and 61% decrease in associated cases from last week.

  • We saw 5 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
  • Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 4 with 20 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.