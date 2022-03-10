Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
In less than 2 months, our outbreaks and outbreak related cases have dropped more than 80%.
- Total outbreaks – from 221 and 3,151 cases to 30 and 452 cases.
- School outbreaks – from 50 and 241 cases to 4 and 20 cases.
- Locations with outbreaks of 10 or more active cases – from 56 to 6.
We’re listing no classroom-related outbreaks this week and we’ve closed many larger outbreaks in long-term care facilities. We’re now listing 4 care facilities with outbreaks.
Business outbreaks were lower this week.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 30 outbreaks with 452 cases, a 41% drop in the number of outbreaks and 61% decrease in associated cases from last week.
- We saw 5 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
- Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 4 with 20 related cases.
