Orphaned Kittens in Critical Condition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On March 3, four 4-week-old kittens were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County with a life-threatening infection after being found by a good Samaritan in an empty lot.

The kittens arrived at the shelter suffering from a severe upper respiratory infection causing trouble breathing. Their eyes are painfully swollen, encrusted with blood, and they can hardly see because of the infection in their eyes. They are extremely malnourished and tiny for their age.

The shelter veterinary team immediately started the kittens on antibiotics, medicated eye and nose drops, and extra feedings to help them gain strength. The kittens are currently in a foster home where they are receiving around-the-clock care.

With the infection being so severe, the shelter’s veterinary team is monitoring the situation closely as eye removal surgeries may be needed to prevent further deadly infection.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help these sick kittens continue to get the extensive medical care they desperately need. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/four-sick-kittens/.

With March marking the start of kitten season, the shelter will see hundreds more kittens come through its doors in need of care in the coming months. The shelter cared for over 2,000 kittens in 2021. The community can donate or donate items to support more kittens in need at: www.thehumanesociety.org/kitten-shower.