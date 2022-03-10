CPSD Participating in Washington Educator Fair March 22 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District is hosting a hiring booth at the Washington Educator Fair at the Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, March 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a certificated position, including teachers, counselors, nurses and more.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with administrators, learn more about the district, make connections and even interview for open positions. CPSD will be making job offers at this event.

Visit the district website to see a list of our current job openings.

If you are interested in attending and would like more information or want to schedule an interview, please contact the CPSD human resources department at 253-583-5095 or by email at recruit@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.