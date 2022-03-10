Celebrating the Women of DuPont – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical society and Museum staff invite you to join us Monday March 21, 2022, for a talk “Celebrating the Women of DuPont”. Program is presented by historian and author Jennifer Crooks who holds a master’s degree in history from Central Washington University and currently writes for Thurston Talk and South Sound Talk. She co-wrote Images of America: DuPont with her father, Drew Crooks, in 2019 and has recently published Images of America: Washington State Capitol Campus,

Through the years women have played an important role, both civic and social, in the history of the Nisqually Tribe, the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Nisqually, the DuPont Explosives Plant and Company town continuing into current day DuPont. March is Women’s History Month. Join us to learn about and celebrate ten special women including Cowlitz/Nisqually basket weaver Nancy Parsons, historian/newspaper editor May Munyan and DuPont’s first female mayor Pola Andre.

This program is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. The presentation will be held on Monday March 21, 2022, 7:00 pm using Zoom. Please send an e-mail to duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com requesting a link to the program.