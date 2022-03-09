S. 9th Street closes west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to install curb, gutter and crosswalk – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

To install curb, gutter, ADA ramps and a crosswalk, crews closed S. 9th St. west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a half-block to the alley. Please follow the detour on S. J St. The curb and gutter work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. is expected to be completed by March 18. S. 8th St. will close from MLK Jr. Way west to the alley for work at the traction power substation on Friday, March 11.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to southbound traffic from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. During the weekend of March 12, MLK Jr. Way will be closed in both directions from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. for track repair and station work. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you.

Crews are installing curb and gutter at the corners of 5th Street and the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will start installing signals at the Stadium Way/I-705 intersection on Thursday, March 10. Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Crews will install underground fiber along the existing Tacoma Link route during the weekend at night. In addition, crews are grounding Link power poles along the route, and may close some parking spaces while working near the poles. We’re inspecting the work and making adjustments, as needed. MLK Jr. Way may experience “rolling closures” as the inspectors move along the route.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, and S. 9th Street

When

Week of March 8

Where