Proposed Boundary Change for CP School District – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park School District.

On March 14, 2022, beginning at 5 p.m., the Board of Directors of the Clover Park School District (“CPSD”) will hold a hearing to receive public comment regarding its proposal to transfer certain territory from the Bethel School District (“BSD”) to the CPSD. The hearing will be held in person at the CPSD Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or virtually via Zoom, bit.ly/3sD5GEy. Passcode: 929326 or via Telephone US: +1 253 215 8782. Webinar ID: 886 8940 9122 and follow the prompts.

The territory in question measures approximately 3.2 square miles and is located on the northeast side of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. This area includes “The Bricks” housing, the Holiday Park RV campground, and the Candlewood Suites Hotel. The territory is currently located within the BSD’s boundaries, although the CPSD has historically served the students who live there. The CPSD anticipates that transfer of the territory will benefit both student educational opportunities and safety and welfare, given students will be able to continue their studies at the schools they are attending without potentially lengthy travel around the military base.

Persons who are not able to attend the scheduled meeting may provide their input by email, through March 13, 2022, at 5 p.m., to Greg Davis at gdavis@cloverpark.k12.wa.us. Please use the subject line “Proposed Territory Transfer” in the email subject.

More information regarding the proposed transfer can be accessed on the CPSD’s website, www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us.